Super Smash Bros. Ultimate breaks the series' launch sales record in Japan

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 1.23 million copies in Japan during its launch weekend, according to the latest sales figures from Famitsu (via Gematsu).

That total accounts for physical sales from December 7 to 9, and is fairly in line with the preliminary sales estimate of 1.3 million units we reported yesterday.

It's also a number that means Ultimate has set a new launch sales record for the series in Japan, with previous entries Super Smash Bros. 3DS and Super Smash Bros. Brawl shifting 987,239 and 816,198 units respectively during their first week on shelves.

Ultimate's strong launch gave Switch sales a bump too, with hardware sales rising to 278,313 units from 107.450 units the previous week.