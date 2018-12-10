Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to GDC and see how BioWare shaded the world of Anthem!

December 13, 2018 | By Staff
The team at BioWare are gearing up to ship their new game Anthem early next year, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get an inside look at how BioWare artists breathe life into the game's dynamic seasons, weather events, and time of day using smart shader techniques.

Specifically, BioWare CG supervisor Ben Cloward will be at GDC next year delivering a Visual Arts track talk all about "Shading the Word of 'Anthem'" that you won't want to skip. 

Sit in on Cloward's talk if you want to learn all about shader techniques used in the production of Anthem's dynamic living world. The talk will cover the lessons learned and challenges tackled in the process of creating a variety of biomes, weather conditions, and materials, which is all key knowledge if you're at all interested in games with dynamic seasons and day/night cycles. 

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

