Black Desert Online dev Pearl Abyss to open California office to handle Western affairs

Newsbrief: Pearl Abyss, the developer behind Black Desert Online and parent company of EVE Online dev CCP Games, has set up its first North American office.

According to a press release, the new setup in Manhattan Beach, California serves to give the Korean company a base of operations for its self-publishing operations in the West as it moves toward “the next phase of our growth in the global market."

Pearl Abyss' flagship massively multiplayer online game, Black Desert Online, launched in 2016 and is currently slated for a console release next year. The online game-centric company also notably acquired EVE Online developer CCP Games just a few short months ago for the sum of $425 million.