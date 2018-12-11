Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Dive deep into the sound design of Crackdown 3 at GDC 2019

December 14, 2018 | By Staff
December 14, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Audio, GDC

How do you make your game sound just right, replete with believable audio physics and effects, when it's a giant open-world project being worked on by a big team?

That's exactly what the Crackdown 3 devs are doing, and and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference they'll give you a special behind-the-scenes look at how the game's remarkable audio was produced, mixed, and implemented. 

In their Audio track talk on "The Gangs Bite Back: Music and Sound in 'Crackdown 3'", Microsoft Studios Global Publishing audio head Kristofor Mellroth will join Finishing Move composers Brian Trifon and Brian White onstage to give you a behind-the-scenes look at Crackdown 3's advanced sound, dialog, and music systems.

You'll learn the unique approach and organizational processes required to compose, implement, design realistic audio systems, and mix in this large open-world game. You'll also get some practical advice on how to do everything from composing and implementing interactive music for a large open world to effectively organizing assets and systems across multiple teams, so don't miss it!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

