First-party Switch games are setting new attach rate records for Nintendo

Nintendo says that the Switch is performing at historic levels for the company, and the attach rates for many of the company’s first-party titles are one such example of that.

Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aimé sat down with Forbes to talk about the state of the Switch going into the 2018 holiday season, offering details on Nintendo’s goal of moving 20 million systems this year and how current software is selling in the process.

So far, Fils-Aimé says that three of the Switch’s biggest first-party titles all have a 50 percent or better attach rate in the United States ahead of the Switch’s second holiday season. Even outside of attach rate, Forbes points out that the two Switch Pokemon: Let’s Go games sold a combined 3 million copies in their first week, a record launch week for a Switch game, and that last week’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release also appears to be performing quite well.

“As we sit here today, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, each one did attaching at better than 50 percent, meaning each of these games in the United States across the population of hardware consume one out of every two consumers that bought those games,” said Fils-Aimé. “And we’ve never seen 50 percent attach rates to begin with and seeing that across three different games coming up on to our second holiday is completely unheard of.”

In the full interview on Forbes, Fils-Aimé also says that Nintendo is “confident” it will hit its goal of selling 20 million Switch systems before the end of the fiscal year in March, largely due to the fact that Nintendo is focused on driving “our business forward through the balance of this holiday season but also the first calendar quarter as well.”