Detroit: Become Human has sold over 2M units worldwide

Detroit: Become Human has sold over 2M units worldwide

December 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Quantic Dream announced earlier today that Detroit: Become Human has sold over 2 million copies worldwide on the PlayStation 4 since its launch back in May. 

This is big for Quantic Dream, who tweeted the news and thanked players for their support in reaching the milestone in just five months. 

In addition to exceeding 2 million copies sold, Detroit: Become Human has also become the fastest selling title for the studio to date as well, which is pretty impressive considering how long it took for previous games to reach a similar milestone. 

This is the third Sony exclusive title released by the Quantic Dream, with Heavy Rain launching for the PlayStation 3 back in 2010 and selling over 3 million copies by 2013.

Beyond: Two Souls followed in 2013, selling 2.8 million copies by 2018.

 

