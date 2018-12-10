Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Vault: The living world of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

December 12, 2018 | By Staff
December 12, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC Europe 2016 session, CD Projekt Red's Matthew Steinke explains how he developed a role-playing experience that would provide players with gameplay spanning the vast open world of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Focusing on mechanics like the economy, loot, and character progression, Steinke goes through the challenge of creating an immersive, rewarding experience for players when they're not engaging in the primary quest line.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

