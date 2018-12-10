Applications are now open for GDC 2019's low-income free pass program!

Hey game makers, Game Developers Conference organizers have once again donated a number of complimentary GDC 2019 passes that will be given away (via lottery) as part of a special low-income GDC pass program!

As part of GDC's ongoing efforts to attract a diverse array of the game industry's best and brightest, the complimentary Expo Plus Passes awarded via the Low Income Pass Lottery are intended for participants who would otherwise not be able to attend GDC without considerable financial assistance.

For those who would like to apply, the guidelines are relatively straightforward:

One entry per person.

You may enter for this pass each year if you have need.

If you are awarded a pass, GDC will automatically register you.

These passes are non-transferrable and have no cash value.

If you have already purchased a pass to GDC 2019, you are not eligible to enter.

The Lottery drawing winner will be announced via email in January before the early registration deadline, to allow attendees not selected to take advantage of the discount.

Interested in participating? The deadline for applying to the lottery is Friday, January 11th!

If you're looking for an alternative way to attend GDC 2019, consider applying for one of the GDC 2019 scholarship opportunities, which provide select partner organizations with complimentary GDC passes in an effort to support the flourishing diversity in our community.

Of course, GDC 2019 itself takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

