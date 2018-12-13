Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 13, 2018
Indie Megabooth is hosting a curated indie game collection on Kartridge

December 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Indie

Kartirdge, Kongregate’s in-beta indie game storefront, has partnered up with Indie Megabooth to host a rotating recommendation section of standout indie games picked from past Indie Megabooth titles.

The first run of the Indie Megabooth Spotlight offers up ten indie games from across the last seven years of Indie Megabooth showcases at events like PAX East and PAX West. 

The initiative brings an added level of curation to Kongregate’s fledgling storefront, a platform that notably launched its beta with a tiered revenue share model that starts out by offering devs 100 percent on their first $10,000 earned. For the 800 some developers that have landed games in the Indie Megabooth since its inception, the partnership also stands to give their past releases a discoverability boost, this time on Kartridge’s indie-focused platform. 

New games hit that Indie Megabooth Spotlight every quarter, with titles like Vagabond Dog’s Always Sometimes Monsters, Dinosaur Polo Club’s Mini Metro, Young Horses' Octodad: Dadliest Catch, and 17-BIT’s Skulls of the Shogun making appearances among this first batch of ten. More information on the rest of the games appearing this quarter and Indie Megabooth’s goals for the program can be found on the organization’s website

