December 17, 2018
December 17, 2018
December 17, 2018
See Blizzard deconstruct Overwatch 's social systems at GDC 2019!

December 17, 2018 | By Staff
Social/Online, Production, GDC

Social systems like endorsements and matchmaking are a key piece of Blizzard's online shooter Overwatch, and at next year's Game Developers Conference the dev team will show you exactly how they were built.

Blizzard's Natasha Miller will be at the show in March to deliver an intriguing Design track talk, "Social Systems Design, Implementation, and Impacts in 'Overwatch'", all about the game's social system design pillars, and the impact these systems had on the Overwatch community.

It's a promising talk for anyone interested in systems design and curbing disruptive player behavior, as you'll learn how (and why) Blizzard implemented endorsements and "Looking For Group" systems. You'll walk away with concrete examples from Overwatch, as well as somes practical lessons learned when designing similar social systems or looking for ways to mitigate disruptive behaviors in their games.

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

