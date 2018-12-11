See Blizzard deconstruct Overwatch 's social systems at GDC 2019!

Social systems like endorsements and matchmaking are a key piece of Blizzard's online shooter Overwatch, and at next year's Game Developers Conference the dev team will show you exactly how they were built.

Blizzard's Natasha Miller will be at the show in March to deliver an intriguing Design track talk, "Social Systems Design, Implementation, and Impacts in 'Overwatch'", all about the game's social system design pillars, and the impact these systems had on the Overwatch community.

It's a promising talk for anyone interested in systems design and curbing disruptive player behavior, as you'll learn how (and why) Blizzard implemented endorsements and "Looking For Group" systems. You'll walk away with concrete examples from Overwatch, as well as somes practical lessons learned when designing similar social systems or looking for ways to mitigate disruptive behaviors in their games.

