343 Industries head Bonnie Ross to be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame

343 Industries head Bonnie Ross to be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced that Bonnie Ross, Microsoft corporate vice president and founder of current Halo dev 343 Industries, will be the 23rd inductee into the AIAS Hall of Fame this coming February

The AIAS Hall of Fame aims to honor game developers and creators that have played a part in making influential games and moving both genres and the industry forward through their actions. Following her induction on February 13, 2019 at the 22nd annual DICE Awards, Ross will join past awardees like Todd Howard, Hideo Kojima, and Leslie Benzies in the AIAS Hall of Fame. 

Ross currently serves as the head of 343 Industries and has previously served as producer, lead producer, executive producer, and general manager on several Microsoft Game Studios titles including the likes of Gears of War, Mass Effect, and Counter-Strike’s Xbox release.

She has spent over 20 years working in the game industry, and also notably co-founded the diversity initiative Microsoft Women in Gaming early on in her career. Since leading 343 Industries, Ross has also overseen the development several Halo titles, spanning from Halo 3: ODST to the upcoming Halo Infinite.

