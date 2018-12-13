Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 13, 2018
League of Legends will no longer support Windows XP and Vista in 2019

League of Legends will no longer support Windows XP and Vista in 2019

December 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
League of Legends is officially ending support for Windows XP and Vista as of May 14, 2019. 

This decision makes sense, seeing as how Microsoft itself no longer supports Windows XP or Vista with security updates and usage of both operating systems have declined drastically over the years.

"It's getting harder every day for us to maintain a secure League of Legends experience for the very small number of League players still using XP, requiring a disproportionate investment from our engineering teams," Riot explained in a blog post.

According to Riot, patch 9.9 will be the last patch that supports Windows XP and Vista, slated to roll out on April 30, 2019. When Patch 9.10 hits on May 14, official support will be dropped.

League of Legends users who are still using XP or Vista are encouraged to upgrade to a more modern version of Windows if they wish to continue playing the game after the patch is implemented. 

