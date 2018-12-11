Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Warframe dev Digital Extremes is looking for a Sr. UI Artist

Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior UI Artist, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Responsibilities:

  • Creation and implementation of the in-game User Interface (including, but not limited to: Menus, HUD Elements, Iconography, and Imagery.)
  • Develop concepts and the design of the game Menus and User Interfaces
  • Translate gameplay ideas into mind blowing visual functional UI designs
  • Problem solving and bug fixing for both art and design issues related to User Interface Design

Qualifications:

  • A portfolio that demonstrates excellence in both Graphic Design and User Experience for Games, Film/TV, Web, or Mobile
  • Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator
  • Experience with Flash
  • Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment
  • Aptitude for learning new software tools 
  • Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills
  • Have a genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games
  • Willing to relocate to Canada

Preferred Extras:

  • Knowledge/experience in a major 3D modeling package
  • Concept Art and/or Illustration experience
  • Knowledge of LUA and/or Actionscript
  • Next-gen console development experience
  • Experience architecting user flow diagrams
  • Formal art education, BFA from an accredited art/design school preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

