Get a job: Warframe dev Digital Extremes is looking for a Sr. UI Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Responsibilities:

Creation and implementation of the in-game User Interface (including, but not limited to: Menus, HUD Elements, Iconography, and Imagery.)

Develop concepts and the design of the game Menus and User Interfaces

Translate gameplay ideas into mind blowing visual functional UI designs

Problem solving and bug fixing for both art and design issues related to User Interface Design

Qualifications:

A portfolio that demonstrates excellence in both Graphic Design and User Experience for Games, Film/TV, Web, or Mobile

Expert knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

Experience with Flash

Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary

Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment

Aptitude for learning new software tools

Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills

Have a genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games

Willing to relocate to Canada

Preferred Extras:

Knowledge/experience in a major 3D modeling package

Concept Art and/or Illustration experience

Knowledge of LUA and/or Actionscript

Next-gen console development experience

Experience architecting user flow diagrams

Formal art education, BFA from an accredited art/design school preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.