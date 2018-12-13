Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 13, 2018
Twitch sells Curse Media after two years

Twitch sells Curse Media after two years

December 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Wiki hosting service Fandom (formerly known as Wikia) announced that it is currently in the process of acquiring Curse Media, which hosts a collection of gaming websites.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because Twitch purchased Curse back in 2016 for an undisclosed sum not only for its network of websites, but for its Curse client and in-game voice chat application (which were relaunched last year as the Twitch Desktop App).

"We’ve signed a definitive agreement to acquire Curse Media from Twitch, Inc; including all media assets and employees," a Fandom representative confirmed to Kotaku. 

While the details of the acquisition were not made public, it seems a possible motive for the sale may be Fandom's desire to consolidate with Gamepedia, a competing wiki community which attracts an average of 133 million monthly unique visits. 

Kotaku reported back in September how some community members running Fandom’s wikis were considering a move to Gamepedia due to Fandom’s intrusive autoplaying ads, which could be a contributing factor into the company wanting to acquire Curse.

The company says they expect to close the deal in early 2019.

