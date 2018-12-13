Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward evacuated after bomb threat

Infinity Ward, the Los Angeles-based developer behind multiple Call of Duty games, evacuated employees today following an anonymous bomb threat.

As reported by Kotaku, law enforcement arrived at the studio this morning telling employees to evacuate, and staff were able to leave without issue.

This is apparently one of many incidents where bomb threats were reported across the country yesterday at various locations, with the threats being sent by email and demanding a bitcoin ransom of $20,000.

The NYPD’s Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted out that while this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and no devices have been found.