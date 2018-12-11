Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Hacking into the combat AI of Watch Dogs 2

December 13, 2018 | By Staff
December 13, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Video

With any large-scale open-world game, there are challenges that come up in designing AI for a realistic, believable, and fluid combat experience.

In this GDC 2017 talk, Ubisoft's Chae Dickie-Clark explains how the NPCs of Watch Dogs 2 efficiently process their environment to select cover and perform other dynamic behaviors thanks to an intricate AI system designed by the Ubisoft team.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[12.12.18]
Sr. Technical Program Manager - PlayStation
Industry Games
Industry Games — Gilbert, Arizona, United States
[12.12.18]
Sr Programmer
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.12.18]
Senior Animater - Games (m/f)
Miami University
Miami University — Oxford, Ohio, United States
[12.11.18]
Armstrong Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Game Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How 'user stories' can help players grasp new content
Blog: How I faked Desert Child's striking 3D visuals
Catching up with indie studio Tomorrow Corporation
Blog: Why being an indie game dev is harder than ever


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image