Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard pulls devs off Heroes of the Storm and cuts eSports support

Blizzard pulls devs off Heroes of the Storm and cuts eSports support

December 13, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
December 13, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Today Blizzard announced plans to pull developers off of its free-to-play MOBA Heroes of the Storm and discontinue Heroes eSports events in a bid to position the game for "long-term sustainability."

Notably, the company says it has no plans to bring back its two big Heroes eSports tournaments, the (collegiate level) Heroes of the Dorm and the Heroes Global Championship.  

The devs taken off Heroes are moving to other projects within the company. The game itself has been live since 2015, and in a recent chat with Gamasutra, two Heroes designers laid out their plans for balancing the game to keep it competitive.

 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.13.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.13.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.13.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.13.18]
Senior World Builder


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How 'user stories' can help players grasp new content
Blog: How I faked Desert Child's striking 3D visuals
Catching up with indie studio Tomorrow Corporation
Blog: Why being an indie game dev is harder than ever


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image