Blizzard pulls devs off Heroes of the Storm and cuts eSports support

Today Blizzard announced plans to pull developers off of its free-to-play MOBA Heroes of the Storm and discontinue Heroes eSports events in a bid to position the game for "long-term sustainability."

Notably, the company says it has no plans to bring back its two big Heroes eSports tournaments, the (collegiate level) Heroes of the Dorm and the Heroes Global Championship.

The devs taken off Heroes are moving to other projects within the company. The game itself has been live since 2015, and in a recent chat with Gamasutra, two Heroes designers laid out their plans for balancing the game to keep it competitive.