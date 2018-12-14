Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
December 14, 2018
December 14, 2018
December 14, 2018
Report: Pokemon Go creator Niantic close to $3.9 billion valuation

December 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Pokemon Go maker Niantic could be about to seal a $200 million funding round that would see the company valued at $3.9 billion.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, which claims to have spoken with "people familiar with the matter," the investment is expected to come from venture-capital outfit IVP, with other strategic investors including Samsung and aXiomatic Gaming also joining in. 

Investors are apparently banking on Pokemon Go continuing to gather momentum, and there's plenty to indicate that'll be the case. 

The game's active player count rose by 35 percent from May to September this year, and Niantic continues to drive growth by updating the title with new features such as multiplayer battles and a friend system.

