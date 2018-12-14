Riot Games suspends COO Scott Gelb for workplace misconduct

Riot Games COO Scot Gelb has been suspended without pay for two months after multiple employees reported him for workplace misconduct.

As detailed by Kotaku, various Riot employees claim Gelb repeatedly touched and interacted with them in a number of inappropriate ways as part of a "comedy bit."

Company CEO Nicolo Laurent detailed Gelb's punishment in an email sent to employees, although several feel that two months unpaid leave is an underwhelming response at best, with some suggesting he should have been demoted or fired.

"There were claims made about Scott engaging in inappropriate and unprofessional behavior, particularly during the early days of Riot. And some of these claims were, in fact, substantiated. The conduct alleged in these claims is not acceptable," reads the email.

“In light of these substantiated claims, the Special Committee wanted to take firm disciplinary action that would be visible to the company. As such, Scott will be going on an unpaid leave of absence for two months, starting at the end of this week.

"During this time, Scott will undergo training with required check-ins to me by the coach and by Scott. In his absence, Scott’s direct reports will continue to run their organizations and will work with me directly."

Although Riot has substantiated some of the allegations against Gelb, the studio also found others to be false. With that in mind, and because Gelb "believes in leadership accountability," Riot has allowed him to stay on at the company.

“As many of you heard directly from Scott today, he believes strongly in leadership accountability, is taking these consequences very seriously, and is committed to returning from his leave with a resolve to be a better leader, a better colleague, and a better Rioter," the email continues.

"To be clear, Scott could have avoided owning his past and his consequences. He could have left Riot. Scott chose ownership and redemption. I will root for him, will support him through this journey, and will leverage him as a great leader when he returns next year. I hope you will join me."

The allegations against Gelb were initially brought to light as part of Kotaku's extensive investigation into Riot's toxic workplace culture, which saw the COO's name mentioned repeatedly.

Shortly after the Kotaku article was published, Riot conceded it hasn't "lived up to its own values," and published a seven-point plan explaining how it would begin to address its rotten company culture.

The studio then brought in Uber's former SVP for leadership and strategy, Frances Frei, to advise its 'culture strike team' and foster inclusivity and teamwork within the firm.

For some though, it was too little too late, and back in November a group of current and former Riot employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for the alleged role it played in facilitating gender-based discrimination.