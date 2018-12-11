Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 14, 2018
Video: The process of updating Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride

December 14, 2018 | By Staff
December 14, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video

In this GDC 2012 talk, Halfbrick Studios' Luke Muscat goes over the evolving process at Halfbrick Studio for updating and maintaining its popular iOS releases.

Muscat discusses how the process began all the way from Fruit Ninja's first minor update (which accidentally crippled the game), to implementing core updates that reach millions of players per week.

The talk covers the lessons learned and strategies used to keep Halfbrick's games in check with ever growing player expectations, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

