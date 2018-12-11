Video: The process of updating Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride

In this GDC 2012 talk, Halfbrick Studios' Luke Muscat goes over the evolving process at Halfbrick Studio for updating and maintaining its popular iOS releases.

Muscat discusses how the process began all the way from Fruit Ninja's first minor update (which accidentally crippled the game), to implementing core updates that reach millions of players per week.

The talk covers the lessons learned and strategies used to keep Halfbrick's games in check with ever growing player expectations, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

