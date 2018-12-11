Get a technical look inside the Shadow of the Colossus remake at GDC 2019!

Bluepoint Games has a reputation for technical excellence, one built on shipping everything from the God of War Collection to this year's Shadow of the Colossus remake, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll get an inside look at how the studio ships its remarkable collections and remakes.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Bluepoint Geames' technical director Peter Dalton will provide an overview of the studio's technical pipeline in "Beyond the Remake of 'Shadow of the Colossus': A Technical Perspective."

Using lots of examples from Bluepoint's own projects, Dalton will share strategies for building flexible systems that make it easier to support the unique problems each game presents. He'll also present key insights into how major triple-A titles undergo a remake, with an eye towards guiding and inspiring fellow devs to push the technical limits of their own work. Don't miss it!

