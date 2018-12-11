Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a technical look inside the Shadow of the Colossus remake at GDC 2019!

Get a technical look inside the Shadow of the Colossus remake at GDC 2019!

December 18, 2018 | By Staff
December 18, 2018 | By Staff
Bluepoint Games has a reputation for technical excellence, one built on shipping everything from the God of War Collection to this year's Shadow of the Colossus remake, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll get an inside look at how the studio ships its remarkable collections and remakes.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Bluepoint Geames' technical director Peter Dalton will provide an overview of the studio's technical pipeline in "Beyond the Remake of 'Shadow of the Colossus': A Technical Perspective."

Using lots of examples from Bluepoint's own projects, Dalton will share strategies for building flexible systems that make it easier to support the unique problems each game presents. He'll also present key insights into how major triple-A titles undergo a remake, with an eye towards guiding and inspiring fellow devs to push the technical limits of their own work. Don't miss it!

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

