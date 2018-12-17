Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony accidentally revealed playercounts for nearly every PS4 game

Sony accidentally revealed playercounts for nearly every PS4 game

December 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony's personalized videos showcasing the games played and trophies earned by PlayStation users have inadvertently revealed how many people have played each game, thanks to calculations made from trophy stats.

It's important to note that this player data isn’t indicative of total sales for any particular game, but it's still pretty notable since this seems to be the first instance of information like this being publicly available.

First noticed by Reddit user gamstat, they explain how these videos (dubbed by Sony as "My PS4 Life") can provide player statistics, giving what looks like pretty accurate numbers on how many PS4 users are playing a specific game. 

Gamstat claims to have calculated the figures from information on the trophies provided in the My PS4 Life videos. The personalized videos tell players the name of the rarest trophy they've earned, in addition to how many other players also have the same achievement.

By combining these figures with percentages for the trophies provided on the PlayStation website, gamstat says they've been able to figure out how many people have at least started playing the games. "Here, 33,764 players earned the "Photo Bomber" trophy in Fallout 76," the post explains.

"And on Playstation.com it's revealed that 8,3 percent of all players got this trophy. Simple math: the total number of people who have played Fallout 76 on PS4 = 33,764 * 100 percent / 8,3 percent = 406,795."

They also pointed out in the post that while the calculations give a general idea of player numbers, the figures were taken from a specific time window and "won't say much about recently released games."

To check out the entire Reddit post, click here. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.17.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive — Westwood, MA, Massachusetts, United States
[12.17.18]
Senior Gameplay Systems Designer
Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[12.17.18]
Senior Producer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[12.17.18]
Experienced Network Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

5 trends that defined the game industry in 2018
Keeping The Outer Worlds rewarding, no matter someone's play style
Gamasutra's Best of 2018: Alex Wawro's top 8 games
Steam's 'Top Wishlists' filter ranks recent wishlist numbers for unreleased games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image