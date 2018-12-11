Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Fox Cub Games is hiring a remote VFX Artist

Get a job: Fox Cub Games is hiring a remote VFX Artist

December 17, 2018 | By Staff
December 17, 2018 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

VFX Artist, Fox Cub Games

Location: Remote

Fox Cub Games is looking to hire a VFX Artist with an excellent creative eye and passion for all things VFX to work on our latest title 'The Walking Dead Slots'.

As a VFX Artist at Fox Cub you will work closely with the Art Director, design team, and programming team to lead the production and implementation of top quality VFX for our existing games and future projects. As a vital member of the art team you will provide insight and suggestions on how to raise the visual bar of our games, as well as using your understanding of the Unity engine to create efficient and optimized VFX for mobile platforms.

Responsibilities

  • Work with the art director and development team to create visually impressive VFX using Unity particle systems, shaders, Unity animator, and custom code
  • Ability to optimize VFX for use on mobile platforms
  • Work with the development team to ensure VFX are implemented into the game correctly, and most importantly, look great!
  • Texture creation for particle systems
  • Identify and develop VFX pipeline to improve the team's process

Requirements

  • 2+ years in mobile game development as a VFX artist
  • Strong knowledge of Unity-based particle systems for mobile platforms
  • Excellent artistic skill set, understanding of color theory, animation, and composition.
  • Good communication and organizational skills
  • Proactive, with the ability to lead a creative vision
  • Work well under deadline pressure
  • Work remotely during Pacific Time Zone business hours.
  • Fluent English is a MUST.
  • A portfolio showcasing high-quality mobile effects reel

Bonus!

  • 2D VFX spritesheet creation
  • Experience in slots development

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

