Get a job: Fox Cub Games is hiring a remote VFX Artist

Location: Remote

Fox Cub Games is looking to hire a VFX Artist with an excellent creative eye and passion for all things VFX to work on our latest title 'The Walking Dead Slots'.

As a VFX Artist at Fox Cub you will work closely with the Art Director, design team, and programming team to lead the production and implementation of top quality VFX for our existing games and future projects. As a vital member of the art team you will provide insight and suggestions on how to raise the visual bar of our games, as well as using your understanding of the Unity engine to create efficient and optimized VFX for mobile platforms.

Responsibilities

Work with the art director and development team to create visually impressive VFX using Unity particle systems, shaders, Unity animator, and custom code

Ability to optimize VFX for use on mobile platforms

Work with the development team to ensure VFX are implemented into the game correctly, and most importantly, look great!

Texture creation for particle systems

Identify and develop VFX pipeline to improve the team's process

Requirements

2+ years in mobile game development as a VFX artist

Strong knowledge of Unity-based particle systems for mobile platforms

Excellent artistic skill set, understanding of color theory, animation, and composition.

Good communication and organizational skills

Proactive, with the ability to lead a creative vision

Work well under deadline pressure

Work remotely during Pacific Time Zone business hours.

Fluent English is a MUST.

A portfolio showcasing high-quality mobile effects reel

Bonus!

2D VFX spritesheet creation

Experience in slots development

