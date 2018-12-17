Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

F2P dev survey: In-game mobile ads becoming viable revenue source

F2P dev survey: In-game mobile ads becoming viable revenue source

December 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Game analytics company DeltaDNA has published its ad survey results for 2018, sharing data taken from a survey of 336 developers of free-to-play mobile games over a 12 month period.

The findings could be useful for mobile developers who might want some insight into how they'd like to monetize their game in the future. 

The survey revealed that even though the majority of casual and hardcore games are still earning half or more of their revenue from in-app purchases, ad revenue is finally becoming viable.

A majority of casual game developers make less than 40 percent of their revenue from ads, but 16 percent said they earned 80 percent or more from the same source.

In comparison, 70 percent of hardcore game developers said their games made more than 20 percent of revenue from ads - up from only 50 percent reporting the same amount last year.

  • Developers are more confident about integrating ads, with 21 percent showing five or more ads per session.
  • The number of developers who classify in-game ads as an ‘important monetization opportunity’ has grown from 39 percent in 2016 to 59 percent in 2018, indicating a cultural shift within the industry.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.17.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive — Westwood, MA, Massachusetts, United States
[12.17.18]
Senior Gameplay Systems Designer
Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[12.17.18]
Senior Producer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[12.17.18]
Experienced Network Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

5 trends that defined the game industry in 2018
Keeping The Outer Worlds rewarding, no matter someone's play style
Gamasutra's Best of 2018: Alex Wawro's top 8 games
Steam's 'Top Wishlists' filter ranks recent wishlist numbers for unreleased games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image