Video: Weaving 13 prototypes into 1 game for What Remains of Edith Finch

When developing a game that has 13 different stories in it, each with its own unique art style and gameplay mechanic, a lot of time is spent working on (and throwing out) prototypes. So there were a lot of challenges when creating <i>What Remains of Edith Finch</i> and turning it into one cohesive narrative.

In this GDC 2018 session, Giant Sparrow's Ian Dallas talks about how he and his team approached prototyping What Remains of Edith Finch.

Dallas explains that the goal was for each mechanic to be something players had never seen before, but it had to be intuitive enough to grasp without tutorials.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

