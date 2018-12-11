Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Weaving 13 prototypes into 1 game for What Remains of Edith Finch

December 17, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video

When developing a game that has 13 different stories in it, each with its own unique art style and gameplay mechanic, a lot of time is spent working on (and throwing out) prototypes. So there were a lot of challenges when creating <i>What Remains of Edith Finch</i> and turning it into one cohesive narrative. 

In this GDC 2018 session, Giant Sparrow's Ian Dallas talks about how he and his team approached prototyping What Remains of Edith Finch. 

Dallas explains that the goal was for each mechanic to be something players had never seen before, but it had to be intuitive enough to grasp without tutorials.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

