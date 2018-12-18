Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over 3M copies in the U.S.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate surpassed 3 million sales in the U.S. during its first 11 days on shelves, according to Nintendo's own internal sales data.

That makes Ultimate the fastest-selling Switch game of all time in the States, and also the fastest-selling title in the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

The massive brawler has been performing well in other regions as well, having sold 1.23 million copies in Japan during its launch weekend -- another record for the series.

Meanwhile, Nintendo also revealed the Switch has been the fastest-selling current-gen console in the U.S. for the past 21 months, having sold more than 8.7 million units in that time.

Those hardware sales, however, don't account for the launch of Ultimate, which Nintendo claims will give the Switch extra impetus as the holidays continue.