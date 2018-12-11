Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 18, 2018
December 18, 2018
December 18, 2018
Attend GDC for an inside look at the making of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy 's best moment

Attend GDC for an inside look at the making of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's best moment

December 18, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Design

Naughty Dog is known for shipping games that are both engaging and highly cinematic, and at next year's Game Developers Conference in March you'll get an inside look at how the magic is made. 

Specifically, you'll get to see Naughty Dog story animator Marianne Hayden pull back the curtain on the design of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's charming, cinematic elephant ride in her Game Narrative Summit session on "Design vs. Story: How 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Addressed the Elephant in the Room."

This promises to be a fun, informative talk that will give you an inside look at the story and design process at Naughty Dog. You'll learn -- from both a design and production standpoint -- how an animal originally intended as background became a vital part of the narrative, and a useful vehicle for bonding two characters together.

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the online GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

