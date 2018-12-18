Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

A German regulator is taking Nintendo to court over eShop preorder policies

A German regulator is taking Nintendo to court over eShop preorder policies

December 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The German Consumer Protection Authority (VZBV) is taking Nintendo to court over Nintendo’s digital preorder policies, specifically over the strict policy that eShop preorders cannot be canceled.

Eurogamer spotted a report from the Norwegian site PressFire that says the VZBV is well on its way to starting formal proceedings and has moved the entire case.

The whole affair kicked off earlier this year in Norway, and the Norwegian consumer body behind that complaint has since been in communication with the VZBV in order to get this current case started in Nintendo of Europe's home country of Germany.

Originally, the Norwegian Consumer Council accused Nintendo of violating the European Union’s Consumer Rights Direction that rules that customers in the EU and European Economic Area have the right to withdraw from a purchase if the product has yet to be distributed.

Nintendo’s terms affirm that all sales made on the eShop are final, including those made for games that have yet to release. PressFire says that, in response to the earlier complaint, Nintendo claims that the ability to preload games following a preorder means that distribution has, in a sense, begun after preorder, despite those games not yet being playable. 

Related Jobs

Hadean
Hadean — London, England, United Kingdom
[12.18.18]
Game Designer
Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[12.18.18]
Senior Game Designer
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.18.18]
Senior Producer
Lockwood Publishing
Lockwood Publishing — Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
[12.18.18]
GO Backend engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

5 events that rocked the game industry in 2018
Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over 3M copies in the U.S.
Fresh Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro suing Epic over Fortnite dance
Blog: How to turn your mod into an indie game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image