Get a job: Infinity Ward is looking for a Viewmodel Animator

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward, developer of numerous award-winning games, is seeking a first-person weapon Animator, with experience in game development and a passion for first-person shooters.

Job duties include:

Create high quality realistic key-framed first-person weapon animation demonstrating a strong sense of posing, timing, and weight

Work closely with the Lead Animator and animation team to establish weapons with a realistic feel and personality

Accept direction and cooperate with the team to meet production deadlines

Qualifications

Experience in the Games Industry or Modding Community

First person weapon experience required

Proficiency in realistic key frame animation

Proficient in Maya

Must be extremely creative with an elevated level of craftsmanship

Possess the necessary skills to be self-directed and self-motivated

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Strong passion for animation and video games

Flexible, receptive and open to change

Experience handling real-world weapons a plus

Applicants must provide samples of prior work including at least one first-person weapon animation.

