Get a job: Infinity Ward is looking for a Viewmodel Animator

December 18, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Viewmodel Animator, Infinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward, developer of numerous award-winning games, is seeking a first-person weapon Animator, with experience in game development and a passion for first-person shooters.

Job duties include:

  • Create high quality realistic key-framed first-person weapon animation demonstrating a strong sense of posing, timing, and weight
  • Work closely with the Lead Animator and animation team to establish weapons with a realistic feel and personality
  • Accept direction and cooperate with the team to meet production deadlines

Qualifications

  • Experience in the Games Industry or Modding Community
  • First person weapon experience required
  • Proficiency in realistic key frame animation
  • Proficient in Maya
  • Must be extremely creative with an elevated level of craftsmanship
  • Possess the necessary skills to be self-directed and self-motivated
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Strong passion for animation and video games
  • Flexible, receptive and open to change
  • Experience handling real-world weapons a plus

Applicants must provide samples of prior work including at least one first-person weapon animation.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

