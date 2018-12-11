Get a job: Infinity Ward is looking for a Viewmodel Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Woodland Hills, California
Infinity Ward, developer of numerous award-winning games, is seeking a first-person weapon Animator, with experience in game development and a passion for first-person shooters.
Job duties include:
Qualifications
Applicants must provide samples of prior work including at least one first-person weapon animation.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.