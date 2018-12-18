Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Escape From Tarkov devs file DMCA takedown over false accusations

Escape From Tarkov devs file DMCA takedown over false accusations

December 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has issued 47 DMCA claims against YouTuber "Eroktic" over spreading incorrect information and expressing overall negativity about their game.

This isn't the first time DMCA notices have been used as a way for developers to remove content that expressed a particular view, with Firewatch developer Campo Santo issuing a takedown last year (albeit under different circumstances). 

This is pretty notable, as it seems most DMCA notices usually revolve around piracy, copyright, or unfair use of content for monetization, not over false information. 

As reported by Polygon, Battlestate Games claims they had no other choice but to file a takedown against Eroktic for reportedly uploading inaccurate video claiming that user information (including passwords and personal information) had been leaked from the company databases.

The studio claims the misinformation was damaging to the company. "The reason why we acted so strong and so quick is that we had to stop this misinformation about the data leak,” a representative of Battlestate’s public relations team, told Polygon. 

The videos are no longer available on YouTube following the claims, and Eroktic has since tweeted explaining that at least 47 of his videos have DMCA claims against them. Battlestate claims they were justified in filing all these claims because of "negative hype" being expressed in the videos. 

However, it's worth noting that Battlestate knew only two of Eroktic's videos contained rumors of a security breach. The other 40-plus videos it filed DMCA claims against were pulled because of their tone. "We had to use this tool in order to stop the wave of misinformation."

Going forward, rather than issuing DMCA claims in the future, the Battlestate representative said they will employ more traditional lawsuits for things like defamation instead. 

"It’s not about making content,” they continued. “It’s about false accusations. It’s about lies. It’s about misinformation. We don’t want to scare off anybody, it was applied to only this person and only in this case."

Related Jobs

Miami University
Miami University — Oxford, Ohio, United States
[12.18.18]
Armstrong Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Game Development
Hadean
Hadean — London, England, United Kingdom
[12.18.18]
Game Designer
Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[12.18.18]
Senior Game Designer
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.18.18]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

5 events that rocked the game industry in 2018
Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over 3M copies in the U.S.
Fresh Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro suing Epic over Fortnite dance
Blog: How to turn your mod into an indie game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image