December 19, 2018
PUBG now has over 200 million registered players on mobile alone

PUBG now has over 200 million registered players on mobile alone

December 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: PUBG Mobile has officially surpassed 200 million registered users and, according to The Verge, currently boasts about 30 million daily active users.

That figure is a notable achievement for any game, but especially so for PUBG since its primary battle royale competitor, Epic Games' Fortnite, only crossed that same 200 million player threshold last month. 

The Verge says that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 200 million count only includes players of PUBG Mobile, meaning that it doesn’t include those who have purchased the battle royale game on PC and console and does not include any of the PUBG players in China.

