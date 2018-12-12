Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get under the hood of Just Cause 4 's vehicle physics at GDC 2019!

Get under the hood of Just Cause 4's vehicle physics at GDC 2019!

December 20, 2018 | By Staff
December 20, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, GDC

Nobody knows video game vehicle physics better than Avalanche Studios, which touts them as a key selling point for its flagship Just Cause games.

The studio just set a new bar for physics-based grapple-'em-ups with the release of Just Cause 4, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll get to peek under the hood to see how it works.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Avalanche Studios lead mechanics designer Hamish Young will be speaking about "Vehicle Physics and Tire Dynamics in 'Just Cause 4'." 

He'll show you how the latest Just Cause game copes with a wide range of vehicles and playstyles through thoughtful design of its tire dynamics, and how the right technical decisions were reached during design of the game's vehicle physics model. 

You want to be there, because Young also plans to go through the "magic formula" tire model, examine why it may not be optimal for arcade and "simcade" handling, and propose a more designer-friendly approach which is not semi-empirical, has considerably fewer parameters and produces more player friendly results.

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[12.19.18]
Sr. Technical Program Manager - PlayStation
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.19.18]
Senior Animater - Games (m/f)
Miami University
Miami University — Oxford, Ohio, United States
[12.18.18]
Armstrong Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Game Development
Hadean
Hadean — London, England, United Kingdom
[12.18.18]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The ins and outs of bouncing balls in the joyful brick-breaker Holedown
11 bit studios has raised over $500k for War Child through charity DLC
Gameloft acquires SongPop developer FreshPlanet
Blog: Creating your own Inverse Dynamics in Unity


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image