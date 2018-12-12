Get under the hood of Just Cause 4 's vehicle physics at GDC 2019!

Nobody knows video game vehicle physics better than Avalanche Studios, which touts them as a key selling point for its flagship Just Cause games.

The studio just set a new bar for physics-based grapple-'em-ups with the release of Just Cause 4, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll get to peek under the hood to see how it works.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Avalanche Studios lead mechanics designer Hamish Young will be speaking about "Vehicle Physics and Tire Dynamics in 'Just Cause 4'."

He'll show you how the latest Just Cause game copes with a wide range of vehicles and playstyles through thoughtful design of its tire dynamics, and how the right technical decisions were reached during design of the game's vehicle physics model.

You want to be there, because Young also plans to go through the "magic formula" tire model, examine why it may not be optimal for arcade and "simcade" handling, and propose a more designer-friendly approach which is not semi-empirical, has considerably fewer parameters and produces more player friendly results.

