Come to GDC 2019 and spend a day learning to build better esports

It's been a good year for esports (bless you SonicFox) and next year is poised to be even better. Come out to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March and you'll have the chance to get involved and spend a full day learning from the best and brightest in the field!

The popular Esports Day is just one of many great Bootcamps and Tutorials scheduled during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, March 18th and 19th this year), one that offers a laser-focused look at the art and business of making and running games that support high-level professional play.

GDC 2019 attendees who come to the Esports Day (Monday, March 18th) will learn how to attract and support professional players and teams, journalists, content creators, and grassroots player organizations in a day-long series of panels and presentations. If you want to learn about growing your eSports ecosystem alongside long-time developers, publishers, and eSports community leaders, this is where you want to be.



For example, in "Coaching Good Sportsmanship in Esports: Teaching Players Better Ways to Compete Together", AnyKey's Morgan Romine will share how philosophies of sportsmanship and traditional sports coaching techniques can be applied to esports to help mediate problems like toxicity, exclusion, team failure, and player burn-out. Game designers should benefit greatly from Romine's insights, but the talk is broadly applicable to anyone with an interest in improving the state of esports competition.

And you won't want to miss "Internationalizing Esports: How to Engage Players Across the World", a special two-for-one session featuring Twitch's Pablo Montero and Intersports' Walter Padilla.First, Montero will speak on the internationalization of esports through fan communities and competitive gaming leagues, how they foment the growth of a game's player base and diversify the competitive landscape. He'll share specific examples from the Overwatch League, Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour and more, discussing pain points that must be tackled for a game to achieve international success.

Then, Padilla will provide an in-depth look into the Latin American esports community, touching on tips for helping these players feel included in an international esport, breakdowns on current active circuits in the region and their approach to the market, platform preferences, and strategies for recruiting prominent community figures to engage their local audiences. You won't want to miss it!

For more details on these and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2019 Session Scheduler, where you can plan out your week at the show.

