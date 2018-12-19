Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 19, 2018
343 Industries is teaming up with Limbitless to provide Halo -themed prosthetics

December 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Halo developer 343 Industries announced earlier today that it is partnering with Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit providing prosthetic limbs for children, to offer Halo-themed "Bionic Arm" prosthetics to young kids. 

This is yet another heartwarming example of studios collaborating with important organizations to help those in need, and it's always important to highlight the good work being done. 

The studio explained the partnership in a blog post, explaining how it was born from the desire to inspire and help others.

"There are, however, times where opportunities to inspire heroes and deliver wonder present themselves outside the scope of game code, cutscene scripts, or sandbox balancing."

The 3D-printed Limbitless Bionic Arm prosthetics are functional and cost effective. Best of all, the non-profit organization donates their prosthetic arms completely free of charge to recipients and their families.

As for where Halo comes in, beginning in 2019, Limbitless will add two special Halo-themed options to their lineup of designs for their 3D-printed Bionic Arms, with the first being a recreation of the Master Chief’s own Mk. VI armor.

The entire post goes into more detail about the collaboration and the kind of work Limbitless is doing, so be sure to read it here

