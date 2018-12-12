Get a job: The Toadman Interactive team is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Berlin, Germany

Are you passionate about designing killer mechanics, amazing combat features and delivering exciting gameplay? Then we want to hear from you!

Toadman Interactive Berlin is seeking a mid-to-senior Game Designer to join us in defining and building our next hit game for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You’ll be joining a highly talented and diverse team of developers right at the start of our new project.

As a key driving force behind game design in the studio you’ll be expected to be a creative problem solver, work closely with other departments, own the games core gameplay and balancing, and ultimately help drive the project the vision from concept to release.

This exciting opportunity to work with a close-knit, creative and friendly team is ideal for an experienced designer looking to move into a senior role and join a rapidly growing company.

Responsibilities

Define, support, and communicate the game’s creative vision from prototype through to completion.

Communicate and work with other disciplines to deliver design features.

Be a proactive member of the Design team, brainstorming and developing designs, and providing feedback to other designers.

Create and iterate gameplay through prototyping and documentation.

Design combat and progression systems that are scalable and fun to interact with.

Generally be an awesome person that takes initiative and builds amazing things!

Knowledge & Experience

At least 3 years experience on PC or Console games.

Ideally at least 2 shipped action or RPG titles.

Experience in building and balancing combat systems.

Experience in prototyping game features.

Ability to write and manage design documentation.

Scripting in LUA and/or Visual scripting systems.

Experience with developing in 3D game engines like Unity/Unreal/Frostbite/Cryengine/etc.

A love for action, RPG, and/or adventure games.

Experience with Modular Workflow is a plus.

Your Application

All application must include a portfolio in the form of a website, PDF, or video.

Interested? Apply now.

