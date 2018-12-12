Get a job: The Toadman Interactive team is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Berlin, Germany
Are you passionate about designing killer mechanics, amazing combat features and delivering exciting gameplay? Then we want to hear from you!
Toadman Interactive Berlin is seeking a mid-to-senior Game Designer to join us in defining and building our next hit game for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You’ll be joining a highly talented and diverse team of developers right at the start of our new project.
As a key driving force behind game design in the studio you’ll be expected to be a creative problem solver, work closely with other departments, own the games core gameplay and balancing, and ultimately help drive the project the vision from concept to release.
This exciting opportunity to work with a close-knit, creative and friendly team is ideal for an experienced designer looking to move into a senior role and join a rapidly growing company.
Responsibilities
Knowledge & Experience
Your Application
All application must include a portfolio in the form of a website, PDF, or video.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.