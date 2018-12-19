Razer debuts keyboard and mouse duo designed for the Xbox One

Razer and Microsoft are collaborating to release a wireless keyboard and mouse combo designed specifically for the Xbox One.

This news comes after Microsoft finally brought mouse and keyboard support to the console last month, although the new feature seems to only be available to Xbox Insiders.

It will eventually be opened up to all players, but at an unspecified date.

Dubbed the Razer Turret, it features a full-size mechanical keyboard with a dedicated Xbox key that pulls up the Xbox One dashboard.

The mouse is modeled after the Razer Mamba wireless mouse, and can sit on a retractable base that slides out from the keyboard.

Predictably, the Turret is also compatible with PC so players can switch back and forth between platforms as they wish.

The Razer Turret costs $250 USD, and is currently available for preorder on the Microsoft Store.