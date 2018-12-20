Gameloft acquires SongPop developer FreshPlanet

Vivendi-owned mobile studio Gameloft has purchased SongPop developer FreshPlanet for an undisclosed fee.

Established back in 2009, FreshPlanet found success with music trivia titles SongPop and SongPop 2, the first of which has been downloaded over 100 million times.

Gameloft believes the deal will help reinforce its presence in the States, and says it will support the studio in working on new "more ambitious projects" by providing it with commercial, publishing and marketing support.

"FreshPlanet is the unmatched category leader in music trivia. Their mobile games gather a large and engaged audience and are developed with a level of craft and passion that is everything we stand for," said Gameloft CEO Stephane Roussel.

"This naturally led us to bring them on board. With FreshPlanet’s talent and creativity, we see great opportunities to develop new ways of having fun and to reinforce our presence in North America."

Although it will now operate as a Gameloft studio, FreshPlanet will continue to be led by CEO Mathieu Nouzareth and will remain located in New York.