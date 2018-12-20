Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gameloft acquires SongPop developer FreshPlanet

Gameloft acquires SongPop developer FreshPlanet

December 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Production

Vivendi-owned mobile studio Gameloft has purchased SongPop developer FreshPlanet for an undisclosed fee.

Established back in 2009, FreshPlanet found success with music trivia titles SongPop and SongPop 2, the first of which has been downloaded over 100 million times. 

Gameloft believes the deal will help reinforce its presence in the States, and says it will support the studio in working on new "more ambitious projects" by providing it with commercial, publishing and marketing support. 

"FreshPlanet is the unmatched category leader in music trivia. Their mobile games gather a large and engaged audience and are developed with a level of craft and passion that is everything we stand for," said Gameloft CEO Stephane Roussel. 

"This naturally led us to bring them on board. With FreshPlanet’s talent and creativity, we see great opportunities to develop new ways of having fun and to reinforce our presence in North America."

Although it will now operate as a Gameloft studio, FreshPlanet will continue to be led by CEO Mathieu Nouzareth and will remain located in New York.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[12.19.18]
Sr. Technical Program Manager - PlayStation
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.19.18]
Producer
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.19.18]
Senior Producer (f/m)
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.18.18]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The ins and outs of bouncing balls in the joyful brick-breaker Holedown
11 bit studios has raised over $500k for War Child through charity DLC
Gameloft acquires SongPop developer FreshPlanet
Blog: Creating your own Inverse Dynamics in Unity


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image