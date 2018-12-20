Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 20, 2018
11 bit studios has raised over $500k for War Child through charity DLC

December 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
11 bit studios has raised $500,000 for War Child UK by creating charity DLC for This War of Mine in the four years since the game launched. 

The studio pledged to donate 100 percent of the cash from its charity DLC to the British organization, which is dedicated to helping children affected by conflict all around the world

Since then, over $500,000 has been donated to the cause, helping War Child deliver aid throughout countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen. 

The cash has allowed for the creation of three temporary learning spaces, allowing 260 children to carry on with their education and complete their school year, while also providing summer schooling to 475 students in Iraq. 

It has also helped place 26 unaccompanied children with foster families in the Central African Republic, facilitated the opening of a new fundraising arm at War Child that's dedicated to working with gamers, and granted 840 children aged four to six access to Early Childhood and Care Development in Kabul and Herat. 

If you haven't already, you can support War Child UK directly by clicking this link, or by purchasing the This War of Mine charity DLC on Steam.

