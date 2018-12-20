Smash Bros. Ultimate worldwide sales topped 5M in first week

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate surpassed 5 million sales during its first week on shelves, according to a report from Japanese newspaper Nikkei (via ResetEra).

That figure includes both physical and digital sales, and would make sense given the game has already sold over 4.2 million units in the U.S. and Japan combined.

Earlier this week, Ultimate became the fastest-selling Switch game of all time in the States after shifting 3 million copies in 11 days, while also becoming the fastest-selling title in the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

The massive brawler also performed well on home soil, and sold 1.23 million retail copies in Japan during its launch weekend -- another record for the series.

That performance has already had a positive impact on Switch sales, and Nintendo is hopeful the title will continue to drive hardware over the holidays.