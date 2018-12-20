iOS App Store Guidelines update hints at giftable in-app purchases

A quiet update to the App Store Review Guidelines suggests that the official iOS app marketplace is looking to enable gifting for in-app purchases in the future, whereas previous rules limited gifting to only full apps.

The change, first spotted by MacRumors, went live yesterday, though Apple has yet to officially announce the new policy or detail how the change will affect things on iOS developers’ side of the fence.

The section that directly addressed and outlawed gifting in-app purchases like content, features, or consumable items has now been replaced by the text: “apps may enable gifting of items that are eligible for in-app purchase to others. Such gifts may only be refunded to the original purchaser and may not be exchanged."

Previously, that line read: "apps should not directly or indirectly enable gifting of in-app purchase content, features, or consumable items to others."

The new policy potentially means devs with free-to-play or other in-app purchase friendly games on the App Store could be seeing a revenue boost as players are given the ability to purchase in-game currency or items for friends.