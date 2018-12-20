Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 20, 2018
Microsoft is pausing its Xbox One financing program at the end of the year

December 20, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Microsoft is temporarily ending the Xbox All Access program it opened up a few months back, saying that the payment-driven purchasing option will return later in 2019.

First launched this August, Xbox all Access bundles together an Xbox One console, Xbox Live, and Xbox Game Pass for either $21.99 and $34.99 a month. The agreement requires a credit check and thus isn't an option for everyone, but offers qualifying parties a way to own an Xbox One S or Xbox One X without spending hundreds of dollars all at once. 

From the get-go, the All Access program was said to be a limited-time offer, but Microsoft now says it is looking to “expand” the program and that All Access will return at some point in 2019.

