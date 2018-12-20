Microsoft is pausing its Xbox One financing program at the end of the year

Newsbrief: Microsoft is temporarily ending the Xbox All Access program it opened up a few months back, saying that the payment-driven purchasing option will return later in 2019.

First launched this August, Xbox all Access bundles together an Xbox One console, Xbox Live, and Xbox Game Pass for either $21.99 and $34.99 a month. The agreement requires a credit check and thus isn't an option for everyone, but offers qualifying parties a way to own an Xbox One S or Xbox One X without spending hundreds of dollars all at once.

From the get-go, the All Access program was said to be a limited-time offer, but Microsoft now says it is looking to “expand” the program and that All Access will return at some point in 2019.