Get a job: Velan Studios is hiring a Producer

Location: Troy, New York

We are looking for an experienced Producer to support the production of a new title in development at Velan Studios. The Producer will work closely with the project’s key leaders and other production team members to successfully execute on a new, ground-breaking, original IP. The Producer will help manage the project development from pre-production through to product launch, working with key internal and external stakeholders to deliver on all critical milestones.

If you’re an experienced game producer we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities

Work with project leads and sub-leads to define and delineate project requirements and milestones.

Facilitate communication and planning across project teams and sub-teams.

Build and maintain project backlogs, roadmaps, schedules and documentation.

Conduct regular, effective retrospectives and post-mortem reviews.

Collaborate and support in solving problems and resolving issues across the development team.

Coordinate the work of cross-functional development teams to manage features and content from idea generation to in-game implementation.

Ensure features and content follow established documentation and development workflows.

Manage the prioritization of tasks, bugs, design iteration, and user/tester feedback.

Anticipate and address potential problems like resource blockers, quality concerns, andscope changes. Communicate effectively to ensure these problems are resolved quickly.

Lead and provide mentorship to Associate Producers, Production Coordinators and QA team members.

Requirements & Qualifications

3+ years of game industry experience, including at least one shipped AAA title.

Experience managing teams or sub-teams of 5 to 20 developers.

Ability to create, track, and maintain schedules across multiple teams or sub-teams.

A deep understanding of software development processes, project management, and agile development methodologies.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Exceptional oral and written communications skills.

Demonstrated ability to be successful in technical environments.

Experience coordinating and/or managing engineers, artists, and/or game designers.

Strong understanding of development workflows, production processes, testing,outsourcing, licensing, and development project management.

An internal drive to keep team members working efficiently and effectively toward project goals.

Passion for continuous improvement.

Experience and understanding of localization requirements of different types of game assets for world-wide product releases.

Big plusses:

Diverse experience with Jira for task management and bug tracking; including database setup, organization, and maintenance.

PMP Certification.

A passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.

Experience with speaking to press, publishing partners and game community members in an official development capacity.

