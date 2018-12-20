The Walking Dead Game's final season is releasing exclusively on the Epic Games Store

Skybound Games and Epic Games have partnered to bring Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season on PC exclusively to the Epic Games store for all future purchases.

Starting today, the remaining chapters of Telltale’s episodic series are available through the Epic Games Store on PC, but not for other digital storefronts like Steam or Humble Bundle.

This news comes after Skybound reached a deal with Telltale back in October to finish development on the remaining episodes. The studio resumed work on the final season last month, with most of the original Telltale development team rejoining the project.

As detailed in a press release, players who purchased a season pass of The Walking Dead Game: The Final Season on a different PC platform will still receive the final two episodes through their previous point of purchase.

It's likely that the exclusivity deal was not motivated solely by sales of the game, as the press release seems to suggest that Epic helped fund development of the last two episodes of The Walking Dead.

“Epic stepped up to the plate immediately to work with us in order to bring the original team back together and ensure fans will receive the completed season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season,” said president of interactive Dan Murray and Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe in a joint statement.

The third episode, titled “Broken Toys”, releases on January 15, 2019.