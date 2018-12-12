Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Magic Leap will share cutting-edge spatial audio techniques at GDC 2019!

December 21, 2018 | By Staff
Curious about how developers are designing immersive games and experiences for next-gen tech? Then make your way to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March, where folks from Magic Leap will be sharing what they've learned about developing for the unique augmented reality system.

In a special Audio track talk on "Bringing Virtual Audio into the Real World with 'Create'" Magic Leap senior audio designer/composer Dave Shumway will offer lessons learned regarding the use of spatial audio techniques, designing for a wearable experience, and ensuring that audio is part of a holistic approach to experience design.

From the creation of sound and music to the implementation of assets on device, this session will provide specific examples of how designers utilized audio to enhance the unique experience of 'Create' on Magic Leap One. You'll have the chance to gain insight into the end-to-end process of designing and implementing audio for a first-party mixed reality experience, and the challenges and opportunities that accompany development on a brand new platform!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

