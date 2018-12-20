Niantic announces Beyond Developer Contest, puts out call for AR games

Niantic announced its Beyond Reality Developer Contest earlier today, and is encouraging AR devs to enter and create a game using the studio's Real World Platform for a chance at a prize pool of more than $1 million.

This could be a good opportunity for developers interested in using a new tool to create AR projects, and the chance at earning a stipend and showing their work at a Demo Day hosted by Niantic.

As explained in a blog post, the studio is seeking a team composition of at least five developers with experience in Unity and Java Server development. In terms of product, the possibilities are endless.

"Our definition of games is pretty expansive. So if you have an idea that bridges gaming and other areas like physical activity, social, travel or shopping, please feel free to submit," the post reads.

A select group of ten teams will earn a stipend and access to the Niantic Real World Platform, and finalists will work for a three-month period with the goal of showing off their work at a Demo Day in San Francisco.

In addition, to regular guidance and discussion from the Niantic Engineering team, finalists will be brought to the San Francisco/Bay Area to meet with executives and "lay the groundwork for the work to come."

Interested developers are encouraged to applying through Niantic's contest site and field any further questions to [email protected].