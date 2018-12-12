Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic launches $1M AR game dev contest

Niantic launches $1M AR game dev contest

December 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design

Niantic announced its Beyond Reality Developer Contest earlier today, and is encouraging AR devs to enter and create a game using the studio's Real World Platform for a chance at a prize pool of more than $1 million. 

This could be a good opportunity for developers interested in using a new tool to create AR projects, and the chance at earning a stipend and showing their work at a Demo Day hosted by Niantic.

As explained in a blog post, the studio is seeking a team composition of at least five developers with experience in Unity and Java Server development. In terms of product, the possibilities are endless.

"Our definition of games is pretty expansive. So if you have an idea that bridges gaming and other areas like physical activity, social, travel or shopping, please feel free to submit," the post reads. 

A select group of ten teams will earn a stipend and access to the Niantic Real World Platform, and finalists will work for a three-month period with the goal of showing off their work at a Demo Day in San Francisco.

In addition, to regular guidance and discussion from the Niantic Engineering team, finalists will be brought to the San Francisco/Bay Area to meet with executives and "lay the groundwork for the work to come."

Interested developers are encouraged to apply through Niantic's contest site and field any further questions to [email protected].

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.19.18]
Senior Producer (f/m)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.19.18]
Level Artist (m/f)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.19.18]
Level Designer (m/f)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.19.18]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The ins and outs of bouncing balls in the joyful brick-breaker Holedown
Blog: What isn't game design?
11 bit studios has raised over $500k for War Child through charity DLC
iOS App Store Guidelines update hints at giftable in-app purchases


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image