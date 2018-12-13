Attend GDC for a postmortem look at the making of Candy Crush Friends Saga !

Happy holidays! It's a popular season for mobile games, what with so many people traveling for the holidays, and at next year's Game Developers Conference you'll get an inside look at how one of King's top earners was made.

As part of GDC 2019's Mobile Summit, King will be presenting a postmortem look at its latest Candy Crush game in "

Expanding the World of 'Candy Crush': A Postmortem on 'Candy Crush Friends Saga'."

Featuring principal game designer Jeremy Kang, studio lead (narrative design) Tracey John and senior director of visual development Robert Mackenzie, this session will walk through the process of how the development team expanded the game world and built upon this billion-dollar IP to create a more accessible game, including adding collection and other gameplay elements, redesigning the look of the characters, and retrofitting a new narrative foundation.

Make time to attend, and you're likely to walk away with practical learnings about the game design, art vision, and strategy behind the making of this new Candy Crush game, as well as the goals and challenges of expanding the world of this successful IP.

