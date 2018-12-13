Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 26, 2018
December 26, 2018
December 26, 2018
Attend GDC for a postmortem look at the making of Candy Crush Friends Saga !

December 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Happy holidays! It's a popular season for mobile games, what with so many people traveling for the holidays, and at next year's Game Developers Conference you'll get an inside look at how one of King's top earners was made. 

As part of GDC 2019's Mobile Summit, King will be presenting a postmortem look at its latest Candy Crush game in "
Expanding the World of 'Candy Crush': A Postmortem on 'Candy Crush Friends Saga'."

Featuring principal game designer Jeremy Kang, studio lead (narrative design) Tracey John and senior director of visual development Robert Mackenzie, this session will walk through the process of how the development team expanded the game world and built upon this billion-dollar IP to create a more accessible game, including adding collection and other gameplay elements, redesigning the look of the characters, and retrofitting a new narrative foundation.

Make time to attend, and you're likely to walk away with practical learnings about the game design, art vision, and strategy behind the making of this new Candy Crush game, as well as the goals and challenges of expanding the world of this successful IP.

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

