December 21, 2018
Marvel Avengers Academy shutting down at the end of 2018

December 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
An in-game announcement has revealed Marvel Avengers Academy is being shut down by developer TinyCo at the end of 2018.

Players will no longer be able to make purchases or download the title after the year had ended, although the game will still be available to play for existing owners until February 4, 2019. 

TinyCo said it made the decision so it could "focus on new and innovative games," although the news comes shortly after its parent company Jam City was hit with layoffs. 

Jam City purchased TinyCo back in 2016, and has been in the headlines a lot recently after striking up a development partnership with Disney and opening a new studio in Canada

Although the company has been expanding and signing new deals, it also laid off an unknown number of staff at the start of December, citing a need to reallocate resources to better "support the goals" of its global business.

