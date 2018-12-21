Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 21, 2018
Gris has turned a profit after one week on sale

December 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Nomada Studio's gorgeous adventure-platformer Gris has turned a profit after just one week on sale. 

The title launched on December 13 for Switch, Windows and Mac, and has been met with largely positive reviews. 

Although we don't have any exact sales figures, it's still an impressive feat for the colorful indie effort. 

"Gris has been out for one week and our team is overwhelmed by the incredible reception and thrilled that the game is already profitable," wrote Nomada. "Thank you all so much for your support."

