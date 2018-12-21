Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Slack cites US sanctions as it rolls out mass account deactivations

Slack cites US sanctions as it rolls out mass account deactivations

December 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Slack, a popular team-based communication tool in tech spaces, has issued a wave of sudden bans to users and servers it says have ties to countries sanctioned by the United States.

The deactivations themselves were sudden and instantaneous, meaning that any devs deemed by Slack to originate from Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, and the Crimea region of Ukraine, even erroneously, will have lost access to any data or information they'd previously stored in Slack along with losing access to communications with team members.

Already, many people have taken to social media to speak out against the unannounced sweeping account closures, with some saying that the deactivations are unnecessary under US sanctions or that their accounts were banned despite not residing in a sanctioned country.

According to The Verge, Slack chalks the sudden ban wave up to an update to the system it uses to apply geolocation data based on IP addresses. However, numerous individuals on Twitter have rallied under the hashtag #SlackBan to point out that they had their accounts shut down in a variety of other circumstances, such as having visited Iran on holiday years prior or despite currently working or studying in a non-sanctioned country like the US, Canada, or UK.

Those deemed to be in violation of Slack’s region-based access policies received an email notifying them that Slack had “identified your team/account as originating from one of these countries” and that the account would be closed immediately as a result. In many cases, this leads to individuals being cut off from employers and coworkers and results in the loss of whatever data or communications they’d stored in or sent over Slack in the past.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.21.18]
Senior Community Manager
CI-VS
CI-VS — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[12.19.18]
Technical Lead
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[12.18.18]
Senior Producer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[12.17.18]
Augmented Reality Prototyper


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing the stylish indie hit fighting game Lethal League Blaze
Gamasutra's Best of 2018: Kris Graft's top 7 games
China is once again issuing game licenses after a months-long freeze
Zynga to acquire Empires & Puzzles dev Small Giant for initial $560M


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image